Billie Eilish Among Guests In New Series Of Dua Lipa’s ‘At Your Service’ Podcast

Billie Eilish is among the guests signing on for the third season of Dua Lipa’s podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

On Wednesday, the pop superstar was announced as a guest on ‘At Your Service’ alongside BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, You star Penn Badgley, drag star Sasha Velour and relationship expert Esther Perel.

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg has also been set to feature on the Levitating singer’s podcast, scheduled for release on Friday, June 30.

“I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service,” Dua Lipa shared in a press statement. “We’re taking the same approach with season three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest. I can’t wait for you all to hear my conversation with Amelia all about shooting your shot and seeing an idea through from conception to execution.”

Dylan Haskins, Commissioning Editor for BBC Sounds also said: “BBC as the world’s biggest public service broadcaster is now home to one of the world’s biggest popstars, as Dua Lipa builds on the incredible range of guests already interviewed – from Megan Thee Stallion and Greta Gerwig to Monica Lewinsky and Mo Farah – with a brand new season featuring iconic guests.”

Last week, Billie Eilish Billie joined Lenny Kravitz, H.E.R. and Jon Batiste at a free, ticketed event ‘Power Our Planet: Live In Paris’ from Global Citizen: an event which aims to push world leaders and the private sector to commit to confronting the climate crisis.

The Power Our Planet campaign is co-chaired by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. They are calling for what they describe in their mission statement as a “seismic shift” in how the world’s financial systems “work to give the world’s poor and developing nations access to the financing they urgently need to quicken their transition to clean energy, strengthen their resilience against natural disasters, and address their most urgent needs.”

