Billie Eilish Set For ‘Overheated’ Climate Event

Billie Eilish - Photo: Mark Horton/Getty Images

Following last year’s multi-day climate focused event in London, OVERHEATED will return on Wednesday, August 30 to Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in West London from 10am to 5pm, bringing climate activists, musicians, and other leading voices together for a day filled with discussion, community building and resources to help tackle the climate crisis.

The event will be hosted by BBC’s Abbie McCarthy and will feature panel discussions and special guests Alice Eady, Brother Spirit, Dominique Palmer, Liv Simpliciano, Maggie Baird, Samata Pattinson, Tori Tsui, with more guest to be announced very soon.

One of the OVERHEATED co-founders, Billie Eilish will also be making an appearance and speaking to attending guests. The event will be live-streamed globally via Eilish’s Official YouTube Channel in partnership with Mercury Studios.

Complimentary plant-based meals provided by Neat Burger will be available to all 500 attendees, and skating for all is available to enjoy when panels conclude. Tickets for OVERHEATED go on-sale Wednesday, August 16th at 10am BST.

Earlier this month, “Billions Club: The Series” from Spotify, debuted, and episode one focuses in on Eilish. Just two years after she first released Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish is kicking off the series to celebrate the album’s title track entering into Billions Club. Fans can tune in as Billie prepares a poolside snack for her beloved pitbull, Shark, using all of the Billions Club plaques she’s received to date including the ones for her hit tracks “lovely (with Khalid),” “when the party’s over,” “bad guy,” “everything i wanted,” and “ocean eyes.”

“People really hear me in that song, and it feels really good. And it’s really nice to feel like people relate and feel connected in that way” said Eilish of “Happier Than Ever” reaching one billion streams.

Visit OVERHEATED’s official website for more information.