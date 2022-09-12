Billie Holiday’s Former New York Home On Market For $13.99 Million

Billie Holiday’s former home on the Upper West Side of New York is now on the market for $13.99 million.

The townhouse, a Renaissance Revival brownstone, is at 26 W. 87th St., and was the home of the great jazz vocalist until her untimely death at the age of 44, in 1959. Holiday was living in the property, on the first floor, when she released her Lady In Satin album in June 1958.

The 6,300 square foot residence, built in 1910, is just one block from Central Park, and has seven bedrooms over six stories, six bathrooms, two powder rooms, six fireplace mantels, and 10- to 12-foot ceilings. It was bought by its current owners in 2017 for $9.47 million, and given a full renovation by architect Amie Sachs, formerly of Annabelle Selldorf Architects, with interior design by Fawn Galli.

Wine cellar, screening room, mudroom

The primary bedroom, on the third floor, measures 1,100 square feet and has a fireplace and dressing room, and features a dressing room, a spa-like bath with heated floors. Its bathroom has a heated floor, deep soaking tub, dual sinks, spa shower, and marble detailing. Other details of the lavish property include a wine cellar, an outdoor, back yard garden, a screening room with a full kitchen and bar, a mudroom, a skylight, and mahogany doors.

The home is smart-wired, and opens to a foyer with a chandelier and herringbone floors. It also has a chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room with a dome ceiling and bold wallpaper designed from his own range by Lenny Kravitz.

The listing brokers are “celebrity broker” Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Lynne Mazin of Douglas Elliman. Bensimon tells MansionGlobal.com: “Legacy properties always have a certain allure and cachet, especially in New York City. New Yorkers love and adore their icons. Knowing that one of the most beloved storytellers of our time lived in a residence is a very strong selling point.”

