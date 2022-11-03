Billy Idol To Play At The Roxy Theatre And Amoeba Hollywood

Billy Idol - Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Rock icon Billy Idol is set to return to his hometown of Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 9 to play a run of two intimate performances: an evening show at The Roxy Theatre with support from special guests Huddy and Willem Wolfe as well as an afternoon acoustic set at Amoeba Hollywood with his longtime collaborator, co-writer, and guitarist Steve Stevens.

These dates celebrate the release of Idol’s latest project, The Cage EP, which is out now via Dark Horse Records. Tickets for The Roxy show go on sale Friday, November 4th with a password only accessible via Idol’s social media. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit cancer treatments for Mitzi Spallas, Idol’s hair and makeup artist for more than thirty years.

To guarantee admission to the Amoeba Hollywood performance, fans will need to purchase a copy of The Cage EP on vinyl at the store on the date of the set.

These shows follow an extensive run of worldwide dates in 2022, including tours in South America, the U.K., and the E.U. Idol is also slated to perform a five-show residency at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas later this month.

Building upon the momentum garnered from last year’s The Roadside EP, Idol has once again flexed his collaborative spirit and called upon a number of contemporary writers and producers to help expand his already vast musical palette, taking the best of the past and gift wrapping it into something brand new.

The Cage EP features production contributions from Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, BØRNS), Zakk Cervini (Blink 182, Machine Gun Kelly), Joe Janiak (Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert), and Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer), while English also co-wrote three of the EP’s tracks with Idol.

The Cage EP is Idol’s second release on the relaunched Dark Horse Records, a label initially created in 1974 by George Harrison and now led by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine. Other Dark Horse artists include George Harrison himself, Joe Strummer, and Ravi Shankar.