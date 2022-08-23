BLACKPINK Earn Biggest Music Video Premiere Of The Year With ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

BLACKPINK fans worldwide were anticipating their new single, “Pink Venom,” but they stepped things up a notch by catapulting the song’s music video to become the most-viewed visual on YouTube within 24 hours of its premiere. It set the record for 2022, and became the third biggest debut ever.

The epic new track accrued 86.2 million views within 24 hours after it dropped on YouTube at midnight ET Friday (1 p.m. KST), according to a report from Variety. It topped the 100-million view mark within 30 hours.

BLACKPINK - ‘Pink Venom’ M/V

After YouTube did some initial corrections, it was announced that the track had actually earned a whopping 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours.

“Pink Venom” is set to be the first taste from BLACKPINK’s upcoming second album, BORN PINK. Opening with the sound of the Korean instrument geomungo, the four-piece girl group weaves together traditional sounds with modern hip-hop, rock, and pop. “It’s tonight, I’m a flower with venom,” Jisoo sings at one point. “After taking your soul, look what you made us do.”

“The fire that’ll slowly put you to sleep, so beautiful it’s brutal,” Rosé adds. “I bring the pain like.”

“Pink Venom” is accompanied by the vibrant aforementioned music video that shows the members in various scenes, from rappers Jennie and Lisa in a hip-hop street-style setting to Jisoo being watched by hooded figures with VR masks covering their eyes. Part of the reason for the video’s monumental success was due to the #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube Shorts, which invited fans to get in on the fun.

To celebrate BLACKPINK’s return, renowned landmarks across the globe lit up pink as fans counted down the hours until “Pink Venom”’s release. Monuments that are featured in the worldwide moment include New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, London’s Marble Arch, the Tokyo Tower, and Seoul’s N. Seoul Tower. On Friday night (August 19), they were once again lit up pink and had digital projections displayed on them.

