BLACKPINK Invites Blinks To Get Ready To Dance With ‘Pink Venom’ Challenge

Blackpink – Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK is calling on their devoted fanbase, known as the Blinks, to get ready to dance. The K-Pop superstars have teamed up with YouTube shorts to announce the forthcoming #PinkVenomChallenge, set to kick off in tandem with the release of their highly-anticipated comeback single “Pink Venom” on August 19.

“We are pleased to have another meaningful partnership with YouTube,” BLACKPINK shared in a statement. “Hope we can have some special events with our fans through the #PinkVenomChallenge on Shorts, countdown livestream and our new music video ‘Pink Venom.’ Stay tuned for it!”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the leading events in the “Pink Venom” challenge invites fans to tap into their inner K-Pop trainee and learn the choreography for their favorite portion of the song’s music video.

BLACKPINK - 'Pink Venom' Countdown Livestream

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The challenge will run from the time “Pink Venom” arrives to the eve of BLACKPINK’s forthcoming album Born Pink, out September 16. As the dance videos roll in, the group will be organizing a special surprise they plan to keep under wraps until then.

“Every time BLACKPINK releases new music, they up their game to the next level and I am certain that ‘Pink Venom’ will be no different,” YouTube’s Global Head of Music Lyor Cohen shared in a statement. “I’m all about the #PinkVenomChallenge on Shorts – it’s going to be amazing to see what BLINKs around the world create.”

The collaboration between BLACKPINK and YouTube follows the pop phenomenon’s recent history-making milestone as they became the first musical act on the video platform to surpass 75 million subscribers, exceeding the subscriber count of some of pop’s biggest stars, including Justin Bieber and BTS.

With the announcement of their return, BLACKPINK have drummed up anticipation with teasers nodding towards a forthcoming world tour and more following the arrival of Born Pink. The group will also be bringing their own dance moves to the MTV Video Music Awards stage on August 28.

Pre-order Born Pink.