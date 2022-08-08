BLACKPINK Announce History-Making World Tour

Blackpink – Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK have announced details of a new, history-making world tour that will span the latter end of this year and continue until the middle of 2023.

The run of dates is being billed as “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” and will see the YG Entertainment four-piece kick off the schedule with two shows in Seoul in October.

Following that, they will head to North America for a series of shows before traveling to London at the end of November. After a break over Christmas, the tour will resume in Bangkok on January 7, continuing across Asia and the Middle East. In June, BLACKPINK will conclude the tour with five dates in Australia and New Zealand.

Specific venues have yet to be confirmed, while a poster for the tour shared on the group’s official social media channels hints at “more” dates to be announced soon. Ticket information, including prices and on-sale dates, has yet to be confirmed.

The tour will arrive after the release of BLACKPINK’s second album Born Pink, which is scheduled to be released in September. The new record – the follow-up to 2020’s The Album – will be preceded by the single “Pink Venom,” which will be unveiled on August 19.

Last month, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa shared a new song called “Ready For Love” as part of an exclusive virtual concert for PUBG Mobile.

The Album scored BLACKPINK three Top 40 US singles, including “How You Like That,” “Lovesick Girls,” and the Selena Gomez-featuring “Ice Cream.” The record also topped the South Korean Gaon Album Chart and became the best-selling album by a K-pop girl group.

Listen to the best of BLACKPINK here. View BLACKPINK’s tour itinerary below.

Oct 15 – Seoul, SK

Oct 16 – Seoul, SK

Oct 25 – Dallas, TX

Oct 29 – Houston, TX

Nov 2 – Atlanta, GA

Nov 6 – Hamilton, ON

Nov 7 – Hamilton, ON

Nov 10 – Chicago, IL

Nov 11 – Chicago, IL

Nov 14 – Newark, NJ

Nov 15 – Newark, NJ

Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA

Nov 30 – London, UK

Dec 1 – London, UK

Dec 5 – Barcelona, ES

Dec 8 – Cologne, DE

Dec 11 – Paris, FR

Dec 12 – Paris, FR

Dec 18 – Berlin, DE

Dec 22 – Amsterdam, NL

Jan 7 – Bangkok, TH

Jan 8 – Bangkok, TH

Jan 13 – Hong Kong, HK

Jan 14 – Hong Kong, HK

Jan 20 – Riyadh, SA

Jan 28 – Abu Dhabi, AE

Mar 4 – Kuala Lumpur, MY

Mar 11 – Jakarta, ID

Mar 18 – Kaohsiung, TW

Mar 25 – Manila, PH

May 13 – Singapore, SG

Jun 10 – Melbourne, AU

Jun 11 – Melbourne, AU

Jun 16 – Sydney, AU

Jun 17 – Sydney, AU

Jun 21 – Auckland, NZ