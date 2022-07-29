BLACKPINK Are ‘Ready For Love’ In Immersive Music Video For Previously Teased Record

BLACKPINK - Photo: Courtesy of Forty Seven Communications

Ahead of their second immersive in-game virtual concert with PUBG Mobile, K-Pop phenomenon BLACKPINK have debuted the official music video for their previously unreleased track “Ready For Love” created in collaboration with the mobile game company.

“Ready For Love” has been on the radar for BLACKPINK’s Blinks fan base since it was first mentioned in the girl group’s Netflix documentary Light Up The Sky. The empowering record, which thematically centers around perseverance and determination, was officially teased for the first time during “The Virtual,” the first weekend of BLACKPINK’s in-game concert.

BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE - ‘Ready For Love’ M/V

The concert extravaganza will be available to view the epic once more inside PUBG Mobile from July 29 to 30 in North and South America, and July 30 to 31 in other territories.

““[We are] pleased to hold an in-game concert as the second collaboration between the world best group BLACKPINK and PUBG Mobile,” YG Entertainment, the K-pop group’s management company, shared in a statement. “We also hope to increase the opportunity for artists and fans to interact closely beyond the borders and language barriers.”

The statement continued: “As it is a concert held in the virtual world, in addition to music and performances, various entertainments will provide fans with a special and interesting experience. We all can enjoy various aspects of BLACKPINK that would be different from the real world.”

BLACKPINK – made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa – recently announced their grand musical return. As they complete their forthcoming studio album, the quartet plans to release new music beginning in August as the beginning stages of a grand-scale project extending throughout the remainder of the year.

“A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” YG Entertainment shared. “On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

