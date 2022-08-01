BLACKPINK Shares Trailer For New Album, ‘Born Pink’

BLACKPINK - Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

The K-Pop queens are coming back.

K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK are back for more. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa dominated the planet with their 2020 debut, aptly titled The Album. Now the South Korean quartet has dropped an intriguing trailer revealing some hints about their follow-up.

While the trailer, which clocks in at just half a minute long, keeps things fairly close to the vest, the album’s title has been revealed to be Born Pink. You can expect a pre-release single in August, while the arrival of the album itself will be in September, followed by a world tour that’s set to kick off in October.

BLACKPINK - 'BORN PINK' ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER

Granted, that’s not too much to hang your hat on, but the group has already released a music video for one of the album’s tracks. “Ready for Love” premiered last week, having been debuted the month before at BLACKPINK’s PUBG Mobile concert.

If the performance of BLACKPINK’s last album is any indication, Born Pink might even outdo its predecessor. Released in October 2020, The Album featured three Top 40 US singles, including “How You Like That,” “Lovesick Girls,” and “Ice Cream,” featuring Selena Gomez. Upon its release, The Album debuted at No.1 on the South Korean Gaon Album Chart, and soon broke records as the best-selling album by a girl group.

In the US, the album debuted at No.2, becoming the highest-charting album by an all-female group, breaking Billboard records previously held by Danity Kane. In addition to landing in the Top Ten in multiple countries, the IFPI named The Album as the fifth best-selling LP of 2020, worldwide. The record was also a critical success, landing on a variety of year-end roundups, including those by Billboard (Top 50 Best Albums of 2020, 25 Best Pop Albums of 2020), Idolator (70 Best Pop Albums of 2020), Glamour, and PopCrush

