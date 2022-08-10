BLACKPINK Announces ‘BORN PINK’ Will Be Out September 16

BLACKPINK - Photo: Courtesy of YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

Global phenomenon BLACKPINK has announced via social media that their wildly anticipated second album, BORN PINK, will be released on Friday, September 16.

Last week, the group revealed an official visual teaser for the first single titled “Pink Venom,” which will be available next Friday, August 19.

The group’s long-awaited return was announced earlier this summer in an official statement from YG Entertainment noting the upcoming new music would kick off “a continuous large-scale project [that] extends through the second half of the year”. Yesterday, the large-scale project was revealed as BLACKPINK’s 2022/2023 world tour, set to kick off on October 15 in Seoul, South Korea.

Though the group has kept information regarding the new project tightly guarded, they already released a music video for one of the album’s tracks. “Ready for Love” premiered at the end of July, having been debuted the month before at BLACKPINK’s PUBG Mobile concert.

If the performance of BLACKPINK’s last album is any indication, Born Pink might even outdo its predecessor. Released in October 2020, The Album featured three Top 40 US singles, including “How You Like That,” “Lovesick Girls,” and “Ice Cream,” featuring Selena Gomez. Upon its release, The Album debuted at No.1 on the South Korean Gaon Album Chart, and soon broke records as the best-selling album by a girl group.

In the US, the album debuted at No.2, becoming the highest-charting album by an all-female group, breaking Billboard records previously held by Danity Kane. In addition to landing in the Top Ten in multiple countries, the IFPI named The Album as the fifth best-selling LP of 2020, worldwide. The record was also a critical success, landing on a variety of year-end roundups, including those by Billboard (Top 50 Best Albums of 2020, 25 Best Pop Albums of 2020), Idolator (70 Best Pop Albums of 2020), Glamour, and PopCrush.

