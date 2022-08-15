BLACKPINK Headline Latest Group Of VMA Performers

BLACKPINK - Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

MTV has announced a new wave of performers for the upcoming Video Music Awards. Superstar K-Pop group BLACKPINK will be performing at the show, alongside Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin.

The group joins Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco, who were previously announced. Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage. Additional performers and show details will be announced soon.

Additionally, superstar Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s coveted Video Vanguard honor and perform live for the first time since 2018.

According to the announcement, BLACKPINK will make their U.S. award show debut with a can’t-miss, first U.S. performance of “Pink Venom,” live on the “VMAs” stage. In 2020, BLACKPINK made history as the first K-Pop girl group to take home a Moon Person (“Song of the Summer”) and look to take home a second in the all-new “Best Metaverse Performance” category. Group member LISA is also the first solo female K-Pop star and Korean soloist to ever be nominated.

BLACKPINK season is officially upon us. Last week, the band announced via social media that their wildly anticipated second album, BORN PINK, will be released on Friday, September 16.

Two weeks ago, the group revealed an official visual teaser for the first single titled “Pink Venom,” which will be available this Friday, August 19. This is also the song that the group will be performing at the Video Music Awards.

The group’s long-awaited return was announced earlier this summer in an official statement from YG Entertainment noting the upcoming new music would kick off “a continuous large-scale project [that] extends through the second half of the year”. Yesterday, the large-scale project was revealed as BLACKPINK’s 2022/2023 world tour, set to kick off on October 15 in Seoul, South Korea.

Though the group has kept information regarding the new project tightly guarded, they already released a music video for one of the album’s tracks. “Ready for Love” premiered at the end of July, having been debuted the month before at BLACKPINK’s PUBG Mobile concert.

