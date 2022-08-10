J Balvin To Headline 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert Ahead Of First Game

J Balvin - Photo: Jose R. Madera/Getty Images

J Balvin is set to headline the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert at the NFL Kickoff Experience ahead of the Buffalo Bills versus Los Angeles Rams game on September 8.

“I got a glimpse of the incredible NFL fandom during the Super Bowl Halftime performance in Miami in 2020,” Balvin said in a press statement. “That year we closed things out with a great game and a massive party. This season, to kick things off, we’re celebrating even harder and getting even louder.”

Presented by Verizon, the NFL Kickoff event will take place on at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach. Doors to the free event will open at noon PT, and Balvin’s performance is slated for 4 PM PT.

The full performance will be streamed on NFL.com, the NFL app, and select NFL social media platforms. Parts of J Balvin’s performance will also be televised on NBC and NFL Network’s pregame show coverage.

Additionally, the NFL Kickoff Experience will offer the attendees interactive games, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, all 56 Super Bowl rings, and more. Registration for free tickets is required via the official NFL website.

Last month, J Balvin attended the Premios Juventud award show where he was the recipient of the Agent of Change Award at this year’s ceremony, which took place for the first time in Puerto Rico.

“The love in Puerto Rico feels awesome,” he began. “Thanks for the vibe, always. Music is a medium to be able to connect with people, the youth, with everyone that follows us. It’s ok to not always feel good. There are moments when we’re in darkness but, at the end of the day, the light returns. I’m a human being like everyone else here. We have our wins and we have losses. We have difficult moments but the truth always wins. I want to say hello to my mom. Madre, we’re still here.”

