J Balvin Among First Wave Of Artists Confirmed To Perform at MTV VMAs 2022

J Balvin – Photo: Jose R. Madera/Getty Images

The first wave of artists set to perform at this year’s MTV VMAs has been announced today (August 5), including J Balvin.

The 2022 awards ceremony will return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the first time since 2019 on August 28. In 2020 and 2021, the event relocated across the Hudson River to New York City.

J Balvin will take to the stage at the MTV VMAs 2022, where he is nominated in the Best Latin category for his Skrillex collaboration “In da Getto.” Anitta, Panic! At The Disco, and Marshmello and Khalid are also confirmed to perform at the show.

Going into the ceremony, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow lead the nominations with seven apiece. Doja Cat and Harry Styles are up for six categories each, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Ed Sheeran follow behind with five nods each. You can see the full list of nominations on the MTV VMAs website.

Balvin has previously won five VMAs since 2018. He collected two awards for Best Latin for the Willy William collab “Mi Gente” and Song Of The Summer for his Cardi B and Bad Bunny team-up “I Like It.” In 2019, he won Best Latin and Best Choreography for “Con Altura,” alongside Rosalía and El Guincho, while in 2020, he picked up the trophy for Best Latin once again, this time for the Maluma-assisted “Qué Pena.”

Last month, J Balvin added to his list of accolades when he was given the Agent Of Change award at the Premios Juventud award show. According to a press release, the award was established to recognize individuals or entities committed to driving positive change in the community and the world. The first grant will pledge $25,000 to an individual or organization making strides in mental health and wellness.

As well as collecting the award, the Colombian star also closed the show with a medley of some of his biggest songs, including “6 AM,” “Reggaeton,” “Ay Vamos,” and “In Da Getto.”

