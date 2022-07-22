J Balvin Receives Agent of Change Award

J Balvin - Photo: Jose R. Madera/Getty Images

J Balvin attended of Premios Juventud award show where he was the recipient of the Agent of Change Awards at this year’s ceremony, which took place for the first time in Puerto Rico.

“The love in Puerto Rico feels awesome,” he began. “Thanks for the vibe, always. Music is a medium to be able to connect with people, the youth, with everyone that follows us. It’s ok to not always feel good. There are moments when we’re in darkness but, at the end of the day, the light returns. I’m a human being like everyone else here. We have our wins and we have losses. We have difficult moments but the truth always wins. I want to say hello to my mom. Madre, we’re still here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The award was established to recognize individuals or entities who are committed to driving positive change in the community, and the world, according to a press release. The first grant will pledge $25,000 to an individual or organization making strides in mental health and wellness.

Balvin also closed the show, where he took the stage to sing a medley of his biggest hits such as “6 AM,” “Reggaeton,” “Ay Vamos,” and “In Da Getto.”

Nominations were announced last month, where it was reveled that Balvin and Karol G led the list at 11 nods each. The Colombian singers were followed by Rauw Alejandro, who held nine, and Farruko, with eight.

Karol, Balvin, Rauw, and Farruko overlapped in three categories: favorite streaming artist, catchiest song, viral track of the year and the night’s biggest prize, album of the year. Also nominated for album of the year were Sebastian Yatra, Justin Quiles, Daddy Yankee, Rosalia, Camilo, and Natti Natasha.

The show added 10 new categories this year: female artist on the rise, male artist on the rise, my favorite actor, my favorite actress, best on-screen couple, favorite streaming artist, best couple song (which recognizes songs made by a romantic duo), tropical hit, the best beatmakers, and best fandom.

Listen to the best of J Balvin on Apple Music and Spotify.