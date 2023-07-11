boygenius To Hit MSG, Hollywood Bowl, And More On Fall Tour

boygenius - Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Fresh off a summer concert run headlining Re:Set Concert Series and more, boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus) have announced further touring plans for the fall in support of the record.

Kicking off in September in Boston, the band will make stops in New Haven and Philadelphia before two final performances at iconic venues Madison Square Garden and a special Halloween event at Hollywood Bowl. Support comes from MUNA, Samia, and Palehound and a special Halloween event with 100 gecs and special guest, Sloppy Jane.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show before the general public beginning Tuesday, July 11 at 10am PT through Thursday, July 13 at 10pm PT. Artist presale begins on Wednesday, July 12 at 10am local time

boygenius announced their long awaited debut album, the record, in January and made global headlines with their Nirvana-nodding cover of February’s Rolling Stone magazine, headlined the Outdoor Stage at Coachella and the inaugural Re:Set Concert Series.

Released to widespread critical acclaim, the album landed at No.4 on the Billboard 200 and debuted at No.1 in the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The lead single, “Not Strong Enough” is currently No.1 at Triple A radio and has been for eight weeks in a row, the longest running No.1 of 2023.

Last month, the group stopped by SiriusXM for a new Live @ SiriusXM session. During the performance, the trio performed “Cool About It” and “Not Strong Enough” from the record, and a cover of “Stay Down, Man,” a 2020 song by Dan Reeder from his 2020 album Every Which Way.

Visit boygenius’ official website for more information.

boygenius Fall Tour Dates:

September 25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall !

September 28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl !

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann ~

October 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =

October 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

! with Palehound

~ with Samia

= with MUNA

* with 100 gecs and special guest Sloppy Jane