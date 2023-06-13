Brothers Osborne Announce October Shows In NYC And Los Angeles

Brothers Osborne - Photo: Natalie Osborne (Courtesy of Q Prime)

Brothers Osborne have confirmed two new shows this October, set for October 5 in New York City at

Pier 17 and October 22 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

John and TJ shared: “Y’all! We’ve worked tirelessly over the past few years, evolving and growing as a band. We’ve been taking on new challenges and exploring new creative realms on these new songs. We’re bringing that evolution to the stage! We’re beyond excited to announce a pair of special shows in New York and L.A. this October. We’re throwing everything we’ve got at these performances, and it’ll be as new for us as it will be for you. Can’t wait to show y’all what we’ve been cookin up. Until then, we’ll see y’all on the road this summer.”

The fan club presale is live now. As the band continues to create memorable experiences for their fans, this presale event ensures that their most passionate supporters have the first access to tickets. Members of The Family Fan Club can unlock exclusive pre-sale access by logging into the band’s official website.

Public on sale begins this Friday, June 16 at 10am local time here. Pier 17 and Live Nation presale will begin on Thursday, June 15 from 10 AM.

Recently, Brothers Osborne shared four new songs, “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In,” “Nobody’s Nobody,” “Might As Well Be Me,” And “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).⁠” The three tracks, produced by Mike Elizondo, are part of a soon-to-be-announced project from Brothers Osborne and the first look at new music from the duo since the 2022 release of the deluxe edition of their Grammy-nominated album, Skeletons.

John Osborne of the band shared, “As musicians, we’re constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we’ve teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story. Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them. It’s exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can’t wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we’re ready to take on the challenge.”

Visit Brothers Osborne’s official website for more information.