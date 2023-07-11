New Bryan Adams Photographic Exhibition Opens At London’s Atlas Gallery

Bryan Adams - Photo: Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

London’s Atlas Gallery is currently hosting ‘Bryan Adams In Colour,’ an exhibition of brand new photographic works by Bryan Adams. Running until August 12, the show is in partnership with The Leica Gallery in London, which is opening a corresponding show at the same time to celebrate many of the Canadian musician and photographer’s earlier works.

An official statement issued by the Atlas Gallery reads: “Inspired by the expression ‘seeing things through rose-tinted glasses,’ Adams decided to experiment with multi- coloured plexiglass on some of his photographs, to give them a different dimension. The result is a fresh approach to and interpretation of Adams already well-known catalogue of portraits, including Kate Moss, Amy Winehouse and Mick Jagger, which are presented in dreamlike suspension behind colored lenses.”

The Atlas Gallery describes Adams as “a Canadian musician, singer, composer, producer, photographer and philanthropist. A Self-taught photographer, Adams began by documenting his own work on tour before he became a professional photographer in the late 1990s. He has photographed many fellow creatives and people of our time including today’s most revered and loved musicians, actors and models plus sportsmen and political figures not to mention the British Royal family. His portrait of The Queen and Prince Philip is held in the National Portrait Gallery, London, alongside more than twenty other portraits by him.

In 2000 Adams played with The Who at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he took photographs of the band and himself for a booklet to accompany the DVD. Since then, he has shot record covers for Annie Lennox (The Annie Lenox Collection), Amy Winehouse (Lioness, Hidden Treasures), Status Quo (Aquostic, Stripped Bare), Diana Krall (Wallflower) and Anastacia (Ultimate Collection). His first photographic book, Exposed, dissecting what it’s like to be a celebrity was published by Steidl in 2012.

Adams was inducted into the Royal Photographic Society in 2015 and in the same year he was approached to photograph the Big Issue vendors for a book. Homeless was published in 2019 and the works were exhibited at the Atlas Gallery in 2021 in the wake of the World Covid Pandemic and lock down. In 2017 the Royal Ontario Museum presented ‘Canadians’ by Bryan Adams to mark Canada’s 150th Anniversary.

Adams is currently performing on his ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour of North America, with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Produced by Live Nation, the tour hits 26 cities across the US this summer and wraps on Thursday, August 3 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.

