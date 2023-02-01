Bryan Adams Announces 2023 ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Tour Dates
The trek will hit 26 cities across the US, kicking off in Baltimore, MD, on June 6. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts support on all dates.
Bryan Adams announced his 2023 ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Tour with iconic group Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Produced by Live Nation, the notable run will hit 26 cities across the U.S. this summer, with stops in New York City, Boston, Tampa, Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco and more. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 6 in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena and wraps on Thursday, August 3 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.
The upcoming tour is in support of Bryan Adams’ 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, which was released March 11, 2022. The album is also nominated for Best Rock Performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards, taking place this Sunday, February 5.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 12pm local time. Check your local event listings on Ticketmaster for more information.
Bryan Adams’ So Happy It Hurts’ 2023 Tour dates:
Tue Jun 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Wed Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Jun 09 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Jun 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Jun 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Tue Jun 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Wed Jun 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Jun 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sat Jun 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sun Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Tue Jun 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Wed Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Wed Jun 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Thu Jun 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Jul 02 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Mon Jul 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Jul 06 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Jul 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
Tue Jul 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Jul 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Fri Jul 28 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Sat Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Jul 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wed Aug 02 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Thu Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
