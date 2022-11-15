Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige Among Grammy Awards Nominees

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced and topping this year’s list are Beyoncé (9), Kendrick Lamar (8), Adele (7), Brandi Carlile (7), Mary J. Blige (6), DJ Khaled (6), Future (6), Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant (6), Randy Merrill (6), and Harry Styles (6).

With this year’s nominations, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammy history, with 88. As the only peer-voted music award, the Grammy Awards are selected by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, composers, producers, mixers, and engineers. The nominees were announced via a livestream on the Grammys official website.

“Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy and today we are proud and honored to celebrate music’s power to lift people up and to bring them together,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “I’m energized by this year’s slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is.”

The final round of voting, which will determine Grammy recipients, will take place Dec. 14, 2022–Jan. 4, 2023. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on the Grammys official website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers, with Raj Kapoor serving as showrunner.

Follow “Recording Academy/GRAMMYs” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn, and use #GRAMMYs to join the conversation. For a complete nominations list, visit the Grammys official website.