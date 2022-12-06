BTS’ RM Shares Video For Anderson .Paak Collab ‘Still Life’

RM - Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

RM has returned with a music video for his Indigo standout cut “Still Life,” which features Anderson .Paak.

In the visual, RM wanders through spaces like a train station, a green-screen backdrop, and more. The constant movement servers as a nice juxtaposition to the song lyrics. .Paak takes a turn at the anthemic chorus during the song, singing, “I’m still life/ Y’all can’t lock me in the frame, I’m movin’, yeah/ I’m still life/ Life is better than the death, I’ll prove it, yeah.”

RM released his debut solo album Indigo on Friday, December 2. To celebrate the release, he shared the illuminating, firework-filled video for its lead single “Wild Flower.”

The album follows the rapper’s two mixtapes – 2015’s RM and 2018’s mono – and is the third solo project to be released by a member of the K-pop group this year.

According to a press release, Indigo is a “record of [RM’s] twenties and a candid introduction of who RM truly is. Each track portrays RM’s outspoken opinions, prevailing thoughts, reminiscence of the past and instant feelings.”

The album features collaborations with artists from across the globe, including neo-soul icon Erykah Badu, the aforementioned Anderson .Paak, Mahalia, Korean R&B singer Paul Blanco, iconic Korean singer and actor parkjiyoon, Epik High’s Tablo, and more.

“Wild Flower” features Cherry Filter singer youjeen and finds RM conveying his desire to “live like humble and tranquil wildflowers rather than a flamboyant flame that quickly vanishes.” The accompanying music video finds RM traversing fields full of purple flowers, stormy, barren scenes, and nightscapes lit up by explosions of fireworks.

Speaking to NME, the rapper discussed working with Badu, who sings the hook on the opening track ‘Yun’. “If I sing [those words], I thought it wouldn’t be that convincing because I’m too young to preach or tell people to be somebody,” he said.

