Hailee Steinfeld Releases Video For Anderson .Paak-Assisted Track ‘Coast’

Hailee Steinfeld and Anderson .Paak - Photo: Tommy Nowels (Courtesy of Mercury Records/Republic Records)

Singer, songwriter, and Academy Award-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld has released the highly anticipated music video for “Coast,” which features Anderson .Paak.

Shot in California as an homage to the artists’ roots, Anderson .Paak also directs the video, which sees Hailee daydream about a psychedelic surf competition in which she and Anderson feature as the main event.

Hailee Steinfeld ft. Anderson .Paak - Coast (Official Music Video)

“Coast” first arrived to rave reviews with outlets like Rolling Stone declaring it a “vibey, electric guitar-backed pop earworm,” E! hailing it “her biggest, boldest and brightest chapter yet,” and Consequence highlighting, “It’s easy to tell that Steinfeld is gifted with talent, both on screen and vocally, but it’s wonderful to hear that she’s stretching her legs as a curator and arranger first and foremost.”

Steinfeld has toured with everyone from Katy Perry to Meghan Trainor to Charlie Puth. In 2020, she notably captured the attention of audiences and tastemakers with the Half Written Story EP, inciting applause from Forbes, i-D, and V Magazine as well as surpassing half-a-billion streams.

Hailee first catapulted into popular culture by garnering an Oscar nomination in the category of “Best Supporting Actress” for her big-screen debut in the Coen Brothers’ True Grit. She has captivated crowds in Pitch Perfect 2 & 3, The Edge of Seventeen, and Bumblebee, in addition to starring in and executive producing Apple TV+’s Dickinson.

Other roles include Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+, Vi in Arcane for Netflix, and her return as “Spider-Gwen” in the sequel to the Academy Award-winning Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse. Among many honors, she has received nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. She also won a Peabody Award, “Best Push Artist” at the MTV EMAs, Musical.ly’s “Top Covered Artist” award at the Billboard Music Awards, and was honored by Variety with the “Crossover Artist” award at its annual Hitmakers event.

Buy or stream “Coast.”