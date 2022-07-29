Hailee Steinfeld Catches A Summer Vibe With Anderson .Paak On Comeback ‘Coast’

Hailee Steinfeld - Photo Credit: Katia Temkin (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Hailee Steinfeld is back and better than ever on “Coast,” her first single in two years. Out via Republic Records, the grooving new release is a blazing team up with Anderson .Paak that removes the time limit on summer nights, stretching adventurous evenings into endless territory.

“The stars come down, you drown ‘em out / I’m sinkin’ deeper into you,” Steinfeld sings on the track’s thumping bridge. “I’ll breathe you in, I’ll breathe you out / I’m sinkin’ deeper into.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the singer shared: “I am so happy to finally be able to share Coast with the world. This song is deeply personal to me and was influenced by my California roots and the music I grew up listening to with my family.”

A fellow California native, .Paak was Steinfeld’s first and only choice to elevate “Coast” to another level. Speaking about the Grammy Award-winning musician, she shared: “The only artist I envisioned collaborating with on this track was my friend, Anderson .Paak. Knowing he loved the song enough to lend his genius to it is absolutely surreal, and I am forever grateful to have his support.”

.Paak added: “Hailee is a good friend and I was already a fan of her work on the big screen, but when she played me “Coast” I was honestly in shock at how fire it was! You don’t hear too many pop records with an infectious groove like that. It’s a great summer song and I think our voices surprisingly blend together really well.”

“Coast” is the first offering from Steinfeld’s forthcoming musical chapter that follows up her 2020 EP Half Written Story. She concluded her statement to Rolling Stone sharing: “This is only the beginning and I can’t wait to share the rest of what’s to come with you all soon.”

