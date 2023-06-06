Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New York And LA Shows

Carly Rae Jepsen - Photo: Sarah Morris/WireImage

Multi-Platinum Grammy, Juno, and Polaris Prize nominated singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has announced New York City and Los Angeles summer dates.

Jepsen will perform at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York on August 7 and 8 and The Bellwether in Los Angeles on August 11 and 12. Poolside will support on the New York dates and Harvey Sutherland supports on the Los Angeles dates.

Artist presale is Wednesday, June 7 at 10am local time with general on sale Friday, June 9 at 10am local time. VIP packages will be available.

Jepsen kicked off summer festival season with a performance at Bottlerock Napa Valley last month and will play other festival dates including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and Osheaga. A tour of Japan is set for June/July as well as three North American dates supporting boygenius.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s knack for distilling a sea of emotions into brilliant songcraft has wooed critics as deeply as fans. The singer-songwriter first burst onto the international scene in 2012 with the sly and sublime “Call Me Maybe.” That blockbuster hit from her breakthrough album, Kiss, topped charts in over 47 countries, sold over 47 million singles, and was certified Diamond in the U.S. It also earned her two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year. Since then, she’s amassed even more acclaim across the music spectrum.

On her 2015 synth-pop stunner E*MO*TION, Jepsen collaborated with Sia, Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, and Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij, expanding her sonic palette with shimmery synths and euphoric dance beats. Her 2019 follow-up, Dedicated, covered even more musical and emotional ground with The Atlantic calling the album “brilliant” with its “godlike bops.”

Last fall, Jepsen emerged from a period of isolation with her latest album The Loneliest Time. Her most introspective body of work to date, The Loneliest Time expands on the emotionally potent songwriting and effervescent sound that Jepsen has showcased on past work teaming up with longtime collaborators like Tavish Crowe and Rostam Batmanglij.

Visit Carly Rae Jepsen’s official website for more information.

Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates:

August 7 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 8 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether

August 12 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether