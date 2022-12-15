Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Broadway-Inspired Video For ‘Surrender My Heart’

Carly Rae Jepsen - Photo: Erka Goldring/WireImage

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared her spectacular, Broadway-inspired video for “Surrender My Heart”, which you can check out below.

Jepsen has partnered with Lenovo and director Brantley Gutierrez to produce a first-of-its-kind, Broadway-inspired music video for her single “Surrender My Heart” from her critically acclaimed fifth studio album The Loneliest Time, which dropped on October 21, via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope. The new video also features a special guest appearance by actress and comedian Jane Krakowski.

When asked about the video’s direction, Jepsen told Rolling Stone, “What I really want to capture in this music video … is that there is like a no-good, terrible, horrible bad day going down for a few different women within the production, maybe myself, maybe a ballerina, maybe somebody else involved, and through the support of each other and the behind-the-scenes kind of chaos, that we’re able to pull off the mini miracle of what it is to be in a Broadway situation.”

Carly Rae Jepsen - Surrender My Heart (Official Video)

Leading up to the performance, Jepsen worked with an all-star creative team to bring her Broadway pop vision to life with signature vibrant colors and the addition of some exciting cameos, truly making this an unforgettable one night only experience for fans in attendance.

Previously, the singer also performed on on Broadway in the title role of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella and played Marty in FOX’s Grease LIVE! in 2016.

“It’s almost impossible for me to express how much passion I have for theater and I’m beyond excited that Lenovo and Intel are going on this journey with me to turn one of my new tracks into a live Broadway inspired music video,” the Canadian singer told Broadway World. “Broadway was hit especially hard throughout the pandemic and I love that I will have the opportunity to utilize my new music to bring attention to this inspiring community.”

Collaborators on Jepsen’s new album, The Loneliest Time, include Rufus Wainwright, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, Alex Hope, Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij and Bullion. The album sees her pushing her craft in more introspective and playful directions. Without compromising her infectious dance sensibilities, she emerges a more astute and compassionate songwriter, marking a progression from 2019’s Dedicated and the buoyant ’80s-inspired synth-pop on E·MO·TION, the 2014 LP that launched her into cult pop star status.

