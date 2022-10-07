Carly Rae Jepsen Recruits Rufus Wainwright For ‘The Loneliest Time’

Carly Rae Jepsen – Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen has recruited Rufus Wainwright for her new single, “The Loneliest Time.”

The song, which is also the title track of her forthcoming new album, was produced by Kyle Shearer and co-written by Jepsen, Shearer, and Nate Cyphert.

“I’m coming over tonight/Knock on your door just like before,” Jepsen sings on the disco-tinged song as Wainwright echoes her words. “I need that look in your eyes/Cause we’ve had the loneliest time.” Wainwright later takes the lead, with the Canadian pop star backing him up in return.

The Loneliest Time

“The Loneliest Time” follows recent singles “Talking To Yourself,” “Beach House,” and “Western Wind.” The whole album will be released on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records and features a range of collaborators, including Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope.

When announcing the album on social media, Jepsen wrote: “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

Last month (September 23), Jepsen unveiled plans for the 2023 UK and Ireland leg of her ‘So Nice’ tour, including a headline show at London’s historic Alexandra Palace venue. The gig will mark her biggest UK headline show to date.

The dates will kick off on February 5 in Dublin before heading over to the UK on February 7, when Jepsen plays in Leeds. Her nationwide trek will then take in dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, and Brighton and will conclude in London on February 15. Tour support will come from Lewis Ofman. You can find the full itinerary and tickets on Jepsen’s official website.

The star is currently in the middle of her North American leg of the tour and has already performed in the likes of Toronto, New York, and Atlanta. The run will continue until November 5, when it ends in Chicago.

Pre-order The Loneliest Time.