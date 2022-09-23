Carly Rae Jepsen Announces UK And Ireland Leg Of ‘So Nice’ Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen - Photo: Xavi Torrent/WireImage

Carly Rae Jepsen has announces the 2023 UK and Ireland leg of her ‘So Nice’ Tour, including a headline show at London’s historic Alexandra Palace – her biggest UK headline show to date.

The ‘So Nice’ Tour kicks off on February 5, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland and heads over to the UK on February 7, when Jepsen plays in Leeds. Her nationwide trek will then take in dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton and will conclude with a huge London show at Alexandra Palace on February 15. Tour support will be from Lewis Ofman.

Tickets will go on general sale Friday September 30. For those that pre-order Jepsen’s upcoming album, The Loneliest Time before 5pm BST Tuesday September 27, will gain early access to tickets available from Wednesday September 28. Visit the artist’s official website for further information. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, October 30 at 10am from the Live Nation website. The upcoming tour will be in support of The Loneliest Time, due October 21st 2022 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.

Her most introspective body of work to date, The Loneliest Time expands on the emotionally potent songwriting and effervescent sound that Jepsen has showcased on past work like 2015’s critically lauded and culture-shaping E*MO*TION. In bringing her new album to life, Jepsen worked with collaborators Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope among others.

Jepsen’s infectious new single “Talking To Yourself” will feature on the upcoming album alongside previous tracks “Beach House” and “Western Wind”.

Pre-order The Loneliest Time.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘So Nice UK & Ireland 2023 Tour dates are as follows:

Feb 05: Dublin, Ireland, Olympia Theatre

Feb 07: Leeds, UK, O2 Academy

Feb 08: Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy

Feb 09: Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo

Feb 11: Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute

Feb 12: Bristol, UK, O2 Academy

Feb 13: Brighton, UK, The Dome

Feb 15: London, UK, Alexandra Palace