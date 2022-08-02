Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album ‘The Loneliest Time’

Carly Rae Jepsen – Photo: Jasmine Safaeian (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced details of her highly-anticipated new album, The Loneliest Time.

The new record follows 2019’s Dedicated and saw the Canadian pop star team up with collaborators including Rostam Batmanglij, Tavish Crowe, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Loneliest Time will be released on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy Records/Interscope Records and will include the recent single “Western Wind.”

The album will also arrive in the middle of the Grammy, Juno, and Polaris Prize-nominated singer-songwriter’s So Nice North American tour. The run of dates will kick off in Montreal on September 24 and will be preceded by two dates supporting Bleachers in Cleveland and Toronto. Jepsen’s headline tour will continue until November 5, when it wraps up in Chicago.

Jepsen has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition, an organization that works to support homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. For full details and dates, visit the star’s official website.

The beloved pop star gave a much-celebrated set at Coachella 2022 in April, during which she gave “Western Winds” its live debut to a packed tent. The song’s premiere earned immediate attention from leading music outlets, including Pitchfork, Stereogum, and The Fader.

“Comin’ in like a western wind/Do you feel home from all directions?” Jepsen sings on the warm, sunkissed song. “First bloom, you know it’s spring/Remindin’ me, love, that it’s all connected/Comin’ in like a western wind.”

In 2020, Jepsen surprised fans with a Dedicated Side B collection, which arrived around one year after her previous studio album, Dedicated. Side B represented a continuation of its predecessor, scoring a Top 20 hit on the US Billboard 200 and Jepsen’s native Canadian charts. It was preceded by the singles “Party for One,” “Now That I Found You,” “No Drug Like Me,” and “Too Much.”

Pre-order The Loneliest Time.