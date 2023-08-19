Chelsea Collins Shares Fan-Demanded EP, ‘The Lost Files’

Chelsea Collins - Photo: Rex Windland

Chelsea Collins has released her latest EP, THE LOST FILES, via Craft Recordings. The long-awaited project features a trio of songs that Collins co-wrote and co-produced shortly before she was signed to her former label home HITCO, including the fan favorites “ANGEL,” “WHEN U WERE PSYCHO,” and “There U Go (Bye Bye!).”

Arriving alongside THE LOST FILES is a video for her empowering and refreshingly upbeat breakup song, “There U Go (Bye Bye!).” Directed by Collins, the visual portrays the singer-songwriter bidding farewell to an Elon Musk cardboard cutout. “It embodies the essence of this song,” she explains. “My ex’s idol was Elon Musk (we both grew up in the Bay Area) and I used to love Twitter, so this video and song is like saying farewell to my ex and one of my favorite apps.”

There U Go (Bye Bye!) - Chelsea Collins (Official Lyric Video/An Homage to Twitter)

“‘There U Go (Bye Bye!)’ is one of my favorite songs that I’ve ever made,” reveals Collins. “I was exiting a stale relationship and writing this song actually led me to have the strength to leave. Once the track was done, the facade I had of him in my head was gone and a weight was lifted off my shoulders. I saw him for who he was.” She adds, “I wanted to write a song from a strong perspective instead of my usual sad breakup songs.”

“There U Go (Bye Bye!)” follows the bittersweet ballad “ANGEL” and the cathartic “WHEN U WERE PSYCHO,” both of which were released as singles ahead of THE LOST FILES.

Written and produced alongside collaborators including Grammy-winning producer Khris Lorenz (Ziggy Marley, 3OH!3), Collins’ brother, singer-songwriter Nico Collins, and songwriter MONROE (Chelsea Collins’ “07 Britney”), THE LOST FILES chronicles the artist’s first romantic relationship.

“I learned so much about love through this EP,” she explains. “It starts out so beautiful (‘ANGEL’), turns into chaos (‘WHEN U WERE PSYCHO’), and then you realize by the end that it’s time to move on (‘There U Go (Bye Bye!)’) and that maybe the guy you date at 19 isn’t supposed to be your husband.”

Long sought-after by fans, the EP holds an even greater significance to Collins on an artistic level. “These are the last batch of songs that I wrote when I was a teenager before getting signed, as well as the first batch of full songs that I wrote, recorded, and produced entirely by myself,” she shares. “I was told repeatedly that the production on these songs wasn’t good enough and that I should let a more experienced person (always a man) rework them.”

