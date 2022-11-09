Chiiild Announces ‘Better Luck In The Next Life,’ Shares First Single

Chiiild - Photo: Eddie Mandell (Courtesy of The Oriel Co.)

Multi-talented and genre-bending artist Chiiild has revealed a trailer for his forthcoming album, Better Luck In The Next Life, marking the beginning of a new chapter. Quickly following up on this trailer, Chiiild has also released his new single “Bon Voyage” via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway, with an accompanying music video directed by Trey Lyons.

“Bon Voyage” offers a first glimpse into Better Luck In The Next Life, an in-depth exploration of creative freedom, personal equilibrium, and a return home. The track’s stripped-down instrumental and deep-rooted reverb places Chiiild’s rich vocals and introspective lyrics in the spotlight, taking listeners on a journey through his world. The single is accompanied by a video shot in Chiiild’s hometown of Montreal, Canada that sees him traversing through dark and disorienting surroundings that seem almost larger than life.

About “Bon Voyage,” Chiiild says, “‘Bon Voyage’ marks the beginning of this new chapter. My aim with Better Luck In The Next Life is to give you a look inside my mind. Into the doubts & fears, ambitions and a few connections along the way. It was a form of healing putting these real situations into songs. When everybody is out here on the same thing, we’re just out here levitating.”

Better Luck In The Next Life will be the follow up project to Chiiild’s 2021 debut album Hope for Sale, which upon release was met with critical acclaim from NPR, Complex, NYLON, and more and has amassed over 58 million streams to date.

The album was nominated for Alternative Album of the Year at the 2022 JUNO Awards, and Chiiild was also named one of VEVO’s 2022 DSCVR Artists to Watch. Chiiild delivered a soulful medley of two of his most well-known songs from this album, “Pirouette” and “Sleepwalking” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Prior to Hope for Sale, Chiiild released his debut EP Synthetic Soul in early 2020.

Buy or stream “Bon Voyage.”