d4vd Announces ‘The Lost Petals EP,’ Shares ‘Notes From A Wrist’

d4vd - Photo: Nick Walker

d4vd has announced The Lost Petals EP, set to be released on September 8 via Darkroom/Interscope. To celebrate the new EP announcement, the 18-year-old artist has shared a new single entitled “Notes From A Wrist,” alongside an accompanying music video.

“Notes From A Wrist” continues to broaden multi-dimensional artist d4vd’s scope of influence. While much of his lyricism shares the same somber tenor, he deepens his sonic experimentation—this time with a lo-fi R&B instrumental and rhythmic, percussive vocals. Directed by Erik Rojas, the music video shows d4vd’s life flash before his eyes as he has visions of a lost love.

“I wrote ‘Notes From A Wrist’ about a childhood friend that struggled with depression,” d4vd said of the inspiration behind the track. “It describes the pain experienced in an unstable home and something a lot of people in my generation experience and can relate to. The sonics are very stripped back, and the vocals almost sound like a looming voice in your head.”

The EP’s predecessor, Petals to a Thorn, was released in May. Petals To Thorns served as an introduction and journey into d4vd’s identity as an artist unable to be boxed into a specific genre. Just one year after beginning to make music in his sister’s closet in Houston, d4vd delivered a masterful nine-track project with familiar hits including RIAA platinum “Romantic Homicide,” a grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem, and RIAA gold “Here With Me,” a slow-building beachy ballad, and new tracks showcasing his inimitable sound. The EP established d4vd as one of the best new emerging acts, corroborated by his recent Billboard 21 Under 21 honor.

To celebrate the release of that initial Petals EP, d4vd debuted a video for “The Bridge,” a modern melody that draws from early 2000s pop punk, with heavy guitar riffs and palpable percussion. Its accompanying red-tinged, music video perfectly visually encapsulates d4vd’s angst-filled, heartbroken lyrics.

Pre-order The Lost Petals EP.