Rising Star D4VD Returns With Hard-Charging Anthem ‘Worthless’

d4vd - Photo: Nick Walker (Courtesy of The Oriel Co.)

Genre-defying artist d4vd has returned with a new single “Worthless,” out now via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

The fast-paced anthem and its bombastic bassline, echoing vocals, and guitar-heavy chorus are reminiscent of a faraway familiar track playing in a crowded room. “Worthless” expands the versatile artist’s repertoire. It follows “Placebo Effect,” which debuted earlier this year with its accompanying Trey Lyons-directed video–capturing d4vd in enthralling, visually captivating landscapes as he shares a familiar story of unrequited love. The song hits hard as d4vd sings, “It’s easier said than done/ I’m trying to find my purpose/ I should’ve ran away by now/ But I can’t escape this town.”

In 2022, d4vd released two highly acclaimed chart-climbing singles, the RIAA Platinum certified “Romantic Homicide” a grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem, and the RIAA Gold certified “Here With Me,” a slow-building beachy ballad. d4vd was recently named one of Zane Lowe’s 23 Artists To Watch In 2023 and named a hero artist for Amazon Music’s Artists to Watch 2023.

After facing copyright strikes on his gaming YouTube channel, d4vd began recording his own music inside his sister’s closet on the app BandLab. He stays true to his DIY beginnings as he continues to release genre-agnostic singles with influences ranging from R&B to indie rock.

The single follows on the heels of d4vd’s “The Root Of It All” tour, which sold out minutes after going on sale. Kicking off in his hometown at Houston’s White Oak Music Hall, the tour made stops at The Echo in Los Angeles, The Lower Third in London, Point Éphémère Paris, and Baby’s All Right in New York, before closing out in Toronto at Drake Underground.

d4vd emerged as a visionary artist only one year after he began writing and recording heart-piercing tracks alone in in Houston, Texas. d4vd gained his now-eclectic taste in rap and indie music from internet wormholes and fan-made Fortnite videos on YouTube, which he also started creating as a homeschooled teenager.

Buy or stream “Worthless.”