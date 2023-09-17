Darius Rucker Enjoys Some ‘Southern Comfort’ On Latest Album Taster

Darius Rucker - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

The latest taster for Darius Rucker’s impending new album Carolyn’s Boy is now available. “Southern Comfort” is a homage to the American south, written by Chris LaCorte, whose credits include “Ain’t That Some,” “Blue Tacoma”), Matt Rogers (“‘Til You Can’t,” “Freedom Was a Highway”) and Josh Osborne (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” “Body Like a Back Road.”)

The song captures the mood and the lifestyle of the southern states, with lyrics such as “That gentle breeze makes me think I’m three sheets to the wind/When the fireflies light me up right makes the whole world spin/If sunsets were like whiskey, man, I’d be seeing double/Ain’t nothing in this bottle gets me drunk as southern comfort.”

Darius Rucker - Southern Comfort (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Carolyn’s Boy, out on October 6 and named after Rucker’s mother, whom he calls “the greatest woman I’ve ever known,” the album has already been previewed with the current single “Fires Don’t Start Themselves,” the recent “Have A Good Time,” and the No.1 smash “Beers And Sunshine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rucker is almost at the end of the US leg of his Starting Fires tour, with a date to come on October 14 at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. He has just confirmed a tour of the UK and Ireland for next April and May, for which all details are at dariusrucker.com. His European tour begins on April 19 in Cologne, Germany, at Cologne Live Music.

Darius Rucker’s 2024 European dates on his Starting Fires tour are:

April 19, 2024 Cologne, Germany || Cologne Live Music

April 21, 2024 Zurich, Switzerland || Zurich Kaufleuten

April 22, 2024 Munich, Germany || Backstag

April 24, 2024 Amsterdam, Netherlands || Paradiso

April 27, 2024 Manchester || O2 Apollo

April 28, 2024 Newcastle || O2 City Hall

April 30, 2024 Birmingham || O2 Academy

May 1, 2024 Bristol || Beacon

May 3, 2024 London || Eventim Apollo

May 5, 2024 Leeds || O2 Academy

May 6, 2024 Glasgow || O2 Academy

May 9, 2024 Dublin || Olympia Theatre

May 11, 2024 Belfast || Waterfront Hall

Pre-order Darius Rucker’s Carolyn’s Boy, which is released on October 6.