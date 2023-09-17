ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Darius Rucker Enjoys Some ‘Southern Comfort’ On Latest Album Taster

The new track joins the existing album previews ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves,’ ‘Have A Good Time,’ and ‘Beers And Sunshine.’

Published on

Darius Rucker - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT
Darius Rucker - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

The latest taster for Darius Rucker’s impending new album Carolyn’s Boy is now available. “Southern Comfort” is a homage to the American south, written by Chris LaCorte, whose credits include “Ain’t That Some,” “Blue Tacoma”), Matt Rogers (“‘Til You Can’t,” “Freedom Was a Highway”) and Josh Osborne (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” “Body Like a Back Road.”)

The song captures the mood and the lifestyle of the southern states, with lyrics such as “That gentle breeze makes me think I’m three sheets to the wind/When the fireflies light me up right makes the whole world spin/If sunsets were like whiskey, man, I’d be seeing double/Ain’t nothing in this bottle gets me drunk as southern comfort.”

Darius Rucker - Southern Comfort (Official Lyric Video)

Click to load video

Carolyn’s Boy, out on October 6 and named after Rucker’s mother, whom he calls “the greatest woman I’ve ever known,” the album has already been previewed with the current single “Fires Don’t Start Themselves,” the recent “Have A Good Time,” and the No.1 smash “Beers And Sunshine.”

Rucker is almost at the end of the US leg of his Starting Fires tour, with a date to come on October 14 at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. He has just confirmed a tour of the UK and Ireland for next April and May, for which all details are at dariusrucker.com. His European tour begins on April 19 in Cologne, Germany, at Cologne Live Music.

Darius Rucker’s 2024 European dates on his Starting Fires tour are:

April 19, 2024 Cologne, Germany || Cologne Live Music
April 21, 2024 Zurich, Switzerland || Zurich Kaufleuten
April 22, 2024 Munich, Germany || Backstag
April 24, 2024 Amsterdam, Netherlands || Paradiso
April 27, 2024 Manchester || O2 Apollo
April 28, 2024 Newcastle || O2 City Hall
April 30, 2024 Birmingham || O2 Academy
May 1, 2024 Bristol || Beacon
May 3, 2024 London || Eventim Apollo
May 5, 2024 Leeds || O2 Academy
May 6, 2024 Glasgow || O2 Academy
May 9, 2024 Dublin || Olympia Theatre
May 11, 2024 Belfast || Waterfront Hall

Pre-order Darius Rucker’s Carolyn’s Boy, which is released on October 6.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Best Amy WInehouse songs
Best Amy Winehouse Songs: 20 Soulful Essentials
Jimmy Buffett – Photo: Chris Walter/WireImage
Jimmy Buffett, Smash Mouth, And Rihanna: Currently Trending Songs
Shania-Twain-Any Mine Of Mine Press Shot John Derek
The Fashion Of Shania Twain: The Queen Of Country Pop
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top