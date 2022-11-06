Darius Rucker Honors Late Mother As He Reveals Title Of 2023 Solo Album

Darius Rucker is presented with the RIAA Diamond certification honor for 'Wagon Wheel.' L to R: 'Today' Anchor Craig Melvin; song producer Frank Rogers; Rucker; UMG Nashville Chairman/CEO Mike Dungan. Photo: Steve Lowry

Darius Rucker has revealed the title of the long-awaited record that will become his next solo release in 2023. As he revealed in an interview on Friday (4) with Today host Craig Melvin, it will be named Carolyn’s Boy in honor of his late mother.

Rucker also shared the cover image for the album, which features a portrait of his mother. “At the end of the day, I’m really still just Carolyn’s Boy,” he confided. “I wanted to name the record Carolyn’s Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success. She died before any of this happened, so it’s just another homage to the greatest woman I’ve ever known.”

Carolyn was nurse at Medical University of South Carolina, and raised Rucker and his siblings with his three sisters and two brothers as a single mother. She died of a heart attack in 1992, six years after Rucker formed Hootie and the Blowfish with friends from University of South Carolina, but before their emergence to multi-million-selling success, and then his as a solo country star.

“Years ago, I wasn’t really sure what my place in country music was and I was trying to find it,” he said. “Now I have found it – I know – and I think it’s time to give that record.”

During the interview, Rucker also acknowledged such personal milestones as the tenth anniversary of his membership of the Grand Ole Opry, and his 10th No.1 country radio single “Beers And Sunshine,” released in August 2020. NBC anchor Melvin also helped Rucker observe an achievement made by only three other country artists, as his major 2013 hit “Wagon Wheel” won RIAA Diamond certification as an 11x platinum hit.

The 2023 album has been previewed with the recent release of the songs “Same Beer Different Problems” and “Ol’ Church Hymn,” the latter featuring Chapel Hart. “Coming into Nashville, to expect anything like that wasn’t even in the cards,” he told NBC. “Here we are now – 15, 16, years in – it’s been a fun run.”

