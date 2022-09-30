Darius Rucker And Chapel Hart Bring Gospel Soul To ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’

Darius Rucker 'Ol' Church Hymn' artwork - Courtesy: Capitol Nashville

Darius Rucker has today (30) released the new, gospel-flavored single “Ol’ Church Hymn,” featuring Mississippi vocal group Chapel Hart. The collaboration follows the recent season finale of America’s Got Talent, on which Rucker joined the group to perform Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About.” The trio of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and bandmate Trea Swindle finished fifth in the series.

“You have to hear their voices on this song,” posted Rucker enthusiastically on the release of the song, which he wrote with Ben Hayslip, Greylan James, and Josh Miller. The country and rock star looked to work with the group after being highly impressed with their vocal and performance talents in the series, for which their audition featured an original song based on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

“Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart’s original response to ‘Jolene,’” said Rucker. “I was recording ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices. I’m so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can’t wait to see the huge career they’re going to have.”

Darius Rucker - Ol' Church Hymn (Official Audio) ft. Chapel Hart

“He really took a chance on us,” added Chapel Hart’s Devynn Hart. “He saw some of our stuff online and he was like ‘I love what you ladies are doing. I have an idea and I want to hear you guys on this song.’”

“Ol’ Church Hymn” will be included on Rucker’s upcoming album, his first since 2017’s When Was The Last Time. Meanwhile, he’s preparing for the inaugural Riverfront Revival festival at Riverfront Park in his home town, Charleston, South Carolina, which takes place over the October 8-9 weekend and also featuring Brothers Osborne, Susto, Jimmie Allen, Charley Crockett, Trampled By Turtles, the Americana Award-winning The War and Treaty, and more. Organizers promise an event “loaded with unforgettable live music, engaging culture and delicious tastes inspired by the region’s unique foodways.”

