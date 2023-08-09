Daughtry Signs With Big Machine Records, Announces Single ‘Artificial’

Daughtry - Photo courtesy of Big Machine Records

Daughtry is kicking off a new era as they announce their signing with Big Machine Records. Wasting no time diving in, the group has also announced a forthcoming single, “Artificial,” due out on August 11.

“Chris Daughtry is one of the best voices in rock music, hands down,” says Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “He is attacking this season of life full-on with a renewed fire and intensity to everything he touches.”

“I am so thrilled to be working with Scott and the entire Big Machine crew on this next record and beyond,” shares Daughtry frontman Chris Daughtry. “It’s very refreshing and exciting to have a team behind me that fully believes and supports my vision.”

The news follows the rock outfit’s announcement of their ‘Bare Bones Tour,’ plotting a rare acoustic run with 26 new US dates launching on 8/9. Alongside Billboard chart-topping rocker Ayron Jones, who is set to open on select stops, the upcoming performances mark a unique opportunity to highlight the stars’ powerhouse musical versatility and vocal prowess in the most intimate of settings. Visit the band’s official website for further information.

Coming in hot off the recent success with their Lzzy Hale duet, “Separate Ways (World’s Apart),” Daughtry’s amped-up reimagining of the Journey classic debuted at No. 1 on iTunes’ All Genres chart and reached No. 6 on Mediabase’s Active Rock chart. True to its roots with an updated grit, the single has racked up millions of streams across platforms, earning praise from heavy-hitters like Variety, Billboard, Consequence and American Songwriter, among others.

The Grammy-nominated act has an impressive history. Their self-titled debut was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. It was also nominated for 4 Grammy Awards and won 4 American Music Awards and 7 Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year. Subsequent albums, Leave This Town (2009), Break The Spell (2011), and Baptized (2013) have all gone Platinum, with Cage To Rattle (2018) certified Gold. In 2021, Daughtry released Dearly Beloved, which marked a return to their rock roots and a return to the top of the rock charts with their singles “World On Fire,” “Heavy Is The Crown,” and “Changes Are Coming,” each reaching the Top 10 on Billboard’s Rock Airplay chart.

Pre-order “Artificial.”