Dave Grohl, Susan Tedeschi, And More Receive Smithson Medals

The Smithsonian Institution presented the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal to Dave Grohl, Susan Tedeschi, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan during a special ceremony at the National Museum of American History in Washington DC.

“We got to grow up here and experience so much culture and so much art, and realizing that all of the things here at the Smithsonian really do sort of lay a foundation for the dreams that you have later in life,” said Grohl upon receiving the award. He said he shared the award with all the other musicians he’s played with in life.

Tedeschi received the award for “her embodiment of the American Experience through music; for imbuing the American soundtrack with songs that transcend from grief to joy; for staying true to her art form and for using her voice to share stories of hope in advocating for a better world.”

In her remarks upon accepting the medal, Tedeschi acknowledged many of her influences and mentors. “It’s such an incredible honor to be given the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal and be part of this community,” she stated. “Don’t let people tell you that you can’t do what your dreams are because you can. I started playing guitar just to prove the point that women can play guitar. Thank you to all the teachers like my great-aunt Josephine Sabino, an opera singer. She taught me to how to breathe properly and Dennis Montgomery III from the Reverence Gospel Ensemble at Berklee School of Music for giving me the belief that music does transcend color and race.

“Thank you to my band, my family, and to my musician friends that I’ve played with over the years- thank you so much for your contributions to music. To Willie Nelson and B.B. King for taking me under their wing and giving me the opportunities that they did. And Buddy Guy and Toots Hibbert from Toots & the Maytals for letting me record with them and live my dreams. To all the people that you learn from that become a part of you and your sound – everyone from Mahalia Jackson to Aretha Franklin to Linda Ronstadt. And to the Allman Brothers Band for inviting me to tour with them and where I met my husband. That changed my life.”

