Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl, James Gang To Perform At VetsAid 2022

Nine Inch Nails and Dave Grohl are among the all-star lineup of rockers Joe Walsh has assembled for the VetsAid 2022, his annual charity concert benefiting his non-profit veterans organization of the same name.

Taking place Sunday, November 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, VetsAid 2022 will also feature performances from The Black Keys and The Breeders. What’s more, Walsh’s pre-Eagles rock band James Gang will reunite for what is billed as their “final performance.”

Each of this year’s artists have some connection to Ohio. James Gang and Nine Inch Nails both originally hail from Cleveland, while The Black Keys and The Breeders, respectively, call Akron and Dayton home. Meanwhile, Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Proceeds from the concert will go directly to Ohio veterans services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute. To date, VetsAid has disbursed $2,000,000 in grants.

Joe Walsh launched VetsAid on September 20, 2017 with an inaugural concert at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA. The second festival event was in Tacoma, WA and the third in Houston, TX. VetsAid typically seeks to host the events in cities across the country with large veteran populations. The event went online during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All net proceeds from the 2021 streaming festival went directly to the veterans’ services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute.

VetsAid has previously included performances by musicians including James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Don Henley, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow, The Doobie Brothers, Zac Brown Band, Jason Isbell, Keith Urban, Haim, Gary Clark Jr. and Joe Walsh’s brother-in-law Ringo.

