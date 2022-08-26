Dayseeker Announce New Album, ‘Dark Sun’, Share First Single, ‘Without Me’

Dayseeker - Photo: Amber Paredes/Spinefarm

Southern California’s Dayseeker have announced their new album Dark Sun, which will arrive on November 4 via Spinefarm. As a taster, the band have also shared the first track, “Without Me”. The song arrives with its official video, which you can watch below.

On the new song, frontman Rory Rodriguez’s vocals are indisputably stunning; dubbed ‘The Sad King’ by fans, Rory’s soaring delivery is sure to send shivers down your spine, through your fingertips, before taking residence in your gut.

“‘Without Me’ is about an old relationship that died and how it begged to ask the question: ‘How do you feel the same without me as a part of their life?,” shares Rodriguez about the album’s first single.

Dayseeker - Without Me

Dayseeker’s new album, Dark Sun is the follow-up to the band’s acclaimed Sleeptalk, which has amassed over 150 million streams so far.

Regarding the deeply personal and contemplative album, Rodriguez explains, “Dark Sun is a collection of songs that deeply explored my personal life over the last two years. Most of it is written about my father’s passing, about how it felt like the sun burned out the day he passed, and how the world is a little darker without him in it.”

Southern California’s Dayseeker have been steadily building a buzz for several years and they have reached a tipping point. Dayseeker built themselves into a scene standout with 2019’s Sleeptalk, which was hailed by Alternative Press as “a warm and welcome release to higher ground” and as “much needed fresh air into the post-hardcore scene.”

The album has gone on to accumulate over 150 million streams, positioning the band as a formidable force — and one that is primed to take its next big leap. In 2021, the band dropped a deluxe version of Sleeptalk, featuring four reimagined versions of album tracks, which offered fans a fresh and unique take on songs they already love. It also demonstrated the depth and breadth of the band’s creative vision, scope, and possibilities. With the new album Dark Sun, it’s truly Dayseeker’s moment.

Dark Sun includes the following tracks:

“Dreamstate”

“Neon Grave”

“Without Me”

“Homesick”

“Midnight Eternal”

“Dark Sun”

“Quicksand”

“Paper Heart”

“Crying While You’re Dancing”

“Parallel”

“Afterglow (Hazel’s Song)”