Dead Poet Society Announce Winter UK & Europe Dates With Badflower

Dead Poet Society - Photo courtesy of Spinefarm

Los Angeles quartet Dead Poet Society have spent most of 2022 on the road, including a visit to the UK & Europe just last month Having filled every room and tent they played, – with their London Omeara show marking their first ever sold-out show – the band has found a new home overseas. And as such, they will be returning for more dates year as main support to Badflower. The UK leg kicks off this November, before heading over to Germany, France, Italy and much more. Tickets for the shows are available now.

Dead Poet Society have been having a major 2022, with notable achievements including an extensive US tour with Biffy Clyro (having been hand-picked by the band) and surpassing 50 million global streams on their current debut album -!- (pronounced as “The Exclamation Album.”).

The album has been picking up considerable praise. Kerrang! said “In mainman Jack Underkofler, Dead Poet Society undoubtedly got a virtuoso visionary at the helm.” Elsewhere, BBC Radio One’s Dan Carter said: “Los Angeles-based indie rockers dial up the guitars and groove to a level that is gonna make Royal Blood fans wig out. If you like modern alt. rock that has the vibe of Josh Homme arm-wrestling Jack White, then this will float your boat for sure.”

Dead Poet Society UK & Europe tour dates in support of Badflower:

November 27: Key Club, Leeds

November 28: Manchester Academy, Manchester

November 29: Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

December 1: Electric Ballroom, Camden

December 2: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

December 3: Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

December 5: Zappa, Antwerp

December 6: Logo Musik & Bier GmbH Veranstaltungsservice, Hamburg

December 7: Pumpehuset, Copenhagen

December 9: Columbia Theater, Berlin

December 10: NIEBO, Warsaw

December 11: fuchs2, Prague

December 13: Strom, Munich

December 14: Plaza, Zurich

December 15: Circolo Magnolia, Milan

December 17: Petit Bain, Paris

December 18: Melkweg, Amsterdam

December 19: Poppodium Hedon, Tilburg.

Listen to the best of Dead Poet Society on Apple Music and Spotify.