Destroy Lonely Shares Video For Single ‘VTMNTSCOAT’

Atlanta rapper Destroy Lonely has shared the dripped down video for his track “VTMNTSCOAT.” Filled with bass heavy electronic production, Lonely raps about leveling up: “I walk in the store and I buy what I want, if I love that ho, I might put that b___h on.”

The visuals feature Lonely in his element, laid back yet living lavishly in designer clothes while staying authentic to himself. The single appears on his latest highly praised project NO STYLIST, which arrived this past summer via Opium. The video was directed by JMP.

Destroy Lonely - VTMNTSCOAT (Official Video)

NO STYLIST features 19 tracks laced with colorful melodies, unpredictable flows, and endless braggadocio. The project received praise from Pitchfork who included “No Stylist” as “The must-hear rap song of the day,” The FADER, who singled out his vocals as “vivid splashes of paint,” Complex, XXL, HotNewHipHop, and more.

Recently, Lonely also announced his first headlining North American NO STYLIST tour. The tour kicks off next month on November 22 in Orlando, Florida and will make stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping in his hometown of Atlanta. The show will also include support from his Opium labelmates, Homixide Gang and DJ Blak Boy.

For Lonely, music is a preferred mode of communication. “I feel like when I’m talking to people in conversation, they won’t completely understand me,” the 21-year-old says. “When I make music, I’m able to say exactly what I want to say.” These days, Lonely’s been letting his music speak a lot, and people are lining up to listen. In addition to the release of his first project via Opium, Lonely also went on a North American “The X-Man” tour with fellow Opium signee, Ken Carson.

Since he began rapping seriously four years ago, Lonely has built a growing legion of fans with his elastic vocals and knack for infectious songwriting. After his 2019 single “Bane” went viral, he consummated his rise by signing with Playboi Carti’s Opium in 2021. While he’s dropped multiple projects, NO STYLIST feels like his true arrival, and it looks like he’ll be staying for a while.

