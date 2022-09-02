Dillon Francis Returns With New Song ‘Goodies’

Dillon Francis - Photo: Courtesy of Sacks and Co.

Producer, songwriter, and DJ Dillon Francis has returned with a new track “Goodies.” A rework of the 2004 song by Ciara, the new track is taken from Dillon’s forthcoming d, a sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire. The project will arrive via Astralwerks, and follows the first offering, “Don’t Let Me Let Go,” with Illenium and Evan Giia.

The new track continues a successful year for Dillon, who recently shared one-off singles “Move It” with Valentino Khan and “Once Again” with VINNE following a collaborative EP with longtime friend Yung Gravy, Cake, and Cognac. His last house LP Happy Machine, which includes the No.1 “Love Me Better” with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy and more, was released to widespread acclaim in 2021. Additionally, he’s currently on the road across North America, with a recent sold-out show at Brooklyn Mirage.

Dillon Francis - Goodies

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

On the Illenium and Evan Giia-assisted “Don’t Let Me Go,” Francis says, “I wanted to make a video as if Emmy was my daughter and asked me, her dear old dad, to make a music video for her favorite song,” Francis says. “I said yes on one condition: I have to be in it and we have to use all my businesses as the locations. And my shaman has to be in it. I guess that’s two conditions. Also I have no rhythm.”

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire—a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart No.1, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and, most recently, the critically acclaimed house album Happy Machine in 2021.

Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series Like and Subscribe and Viceland’s What Would Diplo Do? with several other projects in development.

