The Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Tour With 35 New US Dates

The Doobie Brothers have announced an extension of their 50th Anniversary Tour, with an extensive new set of 35 dates to roll across the US between June and October.

The new dates will go on general sale from this Friday (March 3) at 10am local time, with the exception of a handful of shows (see below) for which the on-sale is March 10. The schedule is in addition to previously-announced concerts in May in Kahului and Honolulu, HI; Hollywood and St. Petersburg, FL; and Concord, NC. Before the new US shows, the Doobies will take the anniversary tour to Australia, Japan and Singapore.

The Doobie Brothers - Shine Your Light (Lyric Video)

The tour, which followed the release of 2021’s Liberté album, has seen Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on the road together for the first time in more than 25 years. “We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” said Johnston. A limited number of VIP packages for the dates will also be available, with details at LiveNation.com.

The tour will give countless more fans the chance to relive the band’s unique catalog which boasts five Top 10 US singles, 16 Top 40 hits, three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, and 14 gold albums. Their total album sales worldwide stand at close to 50 million albums worldwide.

The extended tour dates are as follows:

June 9, 2023 *^ Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center

June 11, 2023 West Valley, UT Maverik Center

June 14, 2023 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

June 15, 2023 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena

June 17, 2022 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center

June 18, 2023 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

June 20, 2023 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena

June 21, 2023 Madison, WI Breese Stevens Field

June 23, 2023 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 24, 2023 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

June 26, 2023^ Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 28, 2023 Youngstown, OH The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

June 30, 2023 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 1, 2023 Louisville, KY The Palace Theatre

July 3, 2023 Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

July 6, 2023^ Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

July 8, 2023 *^ New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey

July 9, 2023 *^ New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey

July 11, 2023 *^ Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

July 12, 2023 *^ Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

Aug 18, 2023^ Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater

Aug 20, 2023^ Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Theater

Aug 23, 2023^ Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheatre

Aug 26, 2023 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

Aug 28, 2023 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Aug 30, 2023 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater

Aug 31, 2023 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept 2, 2023 Macon, GA Macon Centreplex

Sept 3, 2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Sept 6, 2023 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept 7, 2023 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre

Sept 9, 2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

Oct 4, 2023 * Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

Oct 6, 2023 * Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct 8, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

* Tickets on sale Friday, March 10 at 10am local time

^ Not a Live Nation date