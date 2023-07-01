DSTRCT Releases ‘Loveless,’ Announces ‘Installation 002’

DSTRCT - Photo: Nick Rufo

Southern California’s hottest rising rapper, DSTRCT (10 Summers/Interscope Records), is back with a heartfelt new single titled “Loveless,” which arrives alongside an accompanying visual and an exciting announcement.

This is the second release from his upcoming EP Installation 002, which is available now for pre-save. The new music comes with raw emotion as DSTRCT continues to remain true to his unique style by effortlessly blending genres and influences from his personal experience. Check it out below.

DSTRCT - Loveless (Official Visualizer)



Produced by Mustard, “Loveless” is a poignant reflection on heartbreak and the rollercoaster of emotions that come with it. His signature poetic lyrics and evocative delivery remain a testament to DSTRCT’s ability to skillfully capture the pain, vulnerability, and growth that accompanies such a profound loss.

Each track on Installation 002 will offer a unique perspective on relationships, revealing more about the rapper’s insights and inner-thoughts on an emotional and intellectual level. Installation 002 details the struggle of living a life filled with too many blessings to count, but having no one to share them with. DSTRCT questions the value of sacrifice without reward, and vocalizes that he is unsure if anyone is capable of loving him as he loves others.

DSTRCT has been drawn to music his whole life and credits his older sister for introducing him to rock music with the likes of Nirvana, No Doubt, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, The Doors, and Janis Joplin. Since middle school, DSTRCT has been writing and recording music, and continued to develop his craft throughout college before leaving to pursue music full-time.

It was his unique cadence, moody undertones, and smooth and clever lyrics that caught the attention of Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum chart-topping producer, Mustard, after sharing a demo. The mega-producer signed him to 10 Summers Records in 2022, and DSTRCT has continued to soar in his music career ever since.

Pre-order Installation 002.