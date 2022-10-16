DYLAN Grieves An Old Relationship On Epic New Single ‘Blue’

DYLAN – Photo: Lillie Eiger (Courtesy of Republic Records)

DYLAN, the fast-rising UK pop newcomer, has shared her epic new single “Blue,” on which she mourns an old relationship.

The emotional track is the latest preview of her upcoming debut mixtape, The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn, which is set to be released on October 28 via Island Records UK/Republic Records.

“Are you still in love?/Have you had enough/Of being apart and losing the spark/With someone that closed the hole in your heart?” she asks her old flame over a moving pop-rock base. “Or is it just hard/For me to give you up/So make up your mind and save me the time.”

“I wrote ‘Blue’ on Christmas Day last year,” DYLAN said in a press release. “It was born from the clarity that comes after taking time away from a situation. When someone walks out of your life there’s a certain period of grief that you go through, the final stage being stuck between holding on and moving forward. ‘Blue’ is all about that moment, of thinking that you want them back, and that you’re never going to feel that way for anyone again.”

Blue

The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn will encapsulate the exciting new pop talent’s experiences with “learning to love and be loved”. “How does anyone love and be loved?!” DYLAN asks. “It’s cringy, but the songs are so un-cringy that it’s very easy to take in without icking myself out. But I feel like I’m writing a soundtrack to my life. This is my movie soundtrack.”

After supporting Ed Sheeran on his UK dates earlier this year – including joining him to perform at Wembley Stadium – DYLAN will head back out on the road with the acclaimed pop star next year. She will open for him at stadiums in the US, kicking off in Arlington, TX on May 6. Find full details on DYLAN’s official website.

Earlier this month, DYLAN headlined a special gig in London for War Child’s “Day Of The Girl” initiative. It aimed to empower girls and young women to “address the challenges they face and boldly promote their human rights,” according to the charity.

Listen to “Blue.”