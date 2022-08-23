Dylan To Headline War Child’s ‘Day Of The Girl’ Gig

Dylan – Photo: Lillie Eiger (Courtesy of Inside/Out)

Rising pop star Dylan has been announced as the headliner of War Child’s Day Of The Girl gig, which will take place in London later this year.

The Island Records signee, who has recently supported the likes of Bastille and Ed Sheeran on tour, will top the bill at the special charity gig at Lafayette on October 11. She will be joined on the line-up by Mae Muller, Lola Young, and Cate.

The Day Of The Girl initiative aims to empower girls and young women to “address the challenges they face and boldly promote their human rights,” according to War Child. Tickets for the gig will cost £25 and will go on sale at 10am BST on Thursday (August 25). Visit Dice for more information and to purchase.

“It’s a real privilege to be asked by War Child to curate and perform at this very special show,” Dylan commented in a press release. “The core values and message that embody the Day Of The Girl initiative is something that I am truly invested in, and I stand with women and girls everywhere to do what I can to help amplify and break down the barriers and challenges so many of us still face – and importantly in the countries and communities where War Child are carrying out their ongoing and incredible work.”

War Child’s Hannah Hyde added: “Girls are disproportionately affected during the conflict cycle and are so often lost to child labor, early marriage, and the risk of recruitment into armed groups. We are there to provide the services they need so that they can thrive and feel empowered – because these girls and young women have the potential to be leaders of the future. At War Child, we will never give up on these girls and on children affected by conflict.”

Dylan shared her debut release on Island Records, the single “Girl Of Your Dreams,” in July. It follows a string of independently released singles and EPs, including April’s No Romeo EP, which have helped the young star carve out her position as one of the most promising new voices in British pop.

