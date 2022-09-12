Easy Life Announce Major UK & European Tour For 2023

Easy Life - Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Easy Life have announced details of a 2023 UK and European headline tour featuring their biggest gigs to date.

The Leicester band are set to release new album Maybe In Another Life next month (October 7) after production delays pushed the record back from a planned July release.

The band have now revealed that following the album’s release they will tour across the UK and Europe in early 2023, with the extensive set of gigs including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace on February 25.

“it’s happening,” the band wrote on Twitter when announcing the gigs. “We are taking the easy life show on the road – UK, Ireland and Europe.”

They added: “this is our biggest tour yet and we are bringing out the big guns.”

General sale tickets for the show go on sale from 10am BST on Friday, September 16 . Fans can access a pre-sale by pre-ordering Maybe In Another Life by 4pm BST on Tuesday, September 13.

To date, Easy Life have shared a number of previews of their new record. In July they shared the single “OTT”, featuring New Zealand singer BENEE.

Of the song, frontman Murray Matravers said: “Like most things easy life. There is still that element of optimism: that perhaps with enough care and attention, something can be done. BENEE crushed it – her voice is like water and she’s a real queen of melody.”

That song followed the May release of new collaboration, “Dear Miss Holloway” featuring former Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract.

Pre-order Maybe In Another Life.

See the full list of Easy Life’s 2023 UK and European tour dates below.

February 08 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

February 09 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

February 10 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

February 14 – Leeds, O2 Academy

February 16 – Norwich, UEA

February 17 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

February 18 – Cardiff, Great Hall

February 20 – Dublin, Academy

February 22 – Plymouth, Pavilions

February 23 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

February 25 – London, Alexandra Palace

March 05 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich

March 07 – Copenhagen, Vega

March 08 – Oslo, John Dee

March 09 – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan

March 11 – Berlin, Huxleys

March 12 – Prague, Roxy

March 14 – Winterthur, Salzhaus

March 15 – Milan, Magazzini Generali

March 17 – Paris, Le Trabendo

March 18 – Cologne, Kantine

March 21 – Brussels, Botanique

March 22 – Amsterdam, Paradiso