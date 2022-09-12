Easy Life Announce Major UK & European Tour For 2023
The extensive set of gigs includes the Leicester band’s biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace on February 25.
Easy Life have announced details of a 2023 UK and European headline tour featuring their biggest gigs to date.
The Leicester band are set to release new album Maybe In Another Life next month (October 7) after production delays pushed the record back from a planned July release.
The band have now revealed that following the album’s release they will tour across the UK and Europe in early 2023, with the extensive set of gigs including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace on February 25.
“it’s happening,” the band wrote on Twitter when announcing the gigs. “We are taking the easy life show on the road – UK, Ireland and Europe.”
They added: “this is our biggest tour yet and we are bringing out the big guns.”
General sale tickets for the show go on sale from 10am BST on Friday, September 16 . Fans can access a pre-sale by pre-ordering Maybe In Another Life by 4pm BST on Tuesday, September 13.
To date, Easy Life have shared a number of previews of their new record. In July they shared the single “OTT”, featuring New Zealand singer BENEE.
Of the song, frontman Murray Matravers said: “Like most things easy life. There is still that element of optimism: that perhaps with enough care and attention, something can be done. BENEE crushed it – her voice is like water and she’s a real queen of melody.”
That song followed the May release of new collaboration, “Dear Miss Holloway” featuring former Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract.
See the full list of Easy Life’s 2023 UK and European tour dates below.
February 08 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
February 09 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
February 10 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
February 14 – Leeds, O2 Academy
February 16 – Norwich, UEA
February 17 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
February 18 – Cardiff, Great Hall
February 20 – Dublin, Academy
February 22 – Plymouth, Pavilions
February 23 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
February 25 – London, Alexandra Palace
March 05 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich
March 07 – Copenhagen, Vega
March 08 – Oslo, John Dee
March 09 – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
March 11 – Berlin, Huxleys
March 12 – Prague, Roxy
March 14 – Winterthur, Salzhaus
March 15 – Milan, Magazzini Generali
March 17 – Paris, Le Trabendo
March 18 – Cologne, Kantine
March 21 – Brussels, Botanique
March 22 – Amsterdam, Paradiso