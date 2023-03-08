Ellie Goulding Announces Amazon Concert Special

Ellie Goulding - Photo courtesy of Polydor

Ellie Goulding has premiered the trailer for her upcoming concert special, Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens, which will arrive on March 31 via Amazon Freevee. The special drops ahead of Goulding’s fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, which is due April 7th via Interscope Records.

Goulding posted the trailer on Instagram along with a caption expressing her excitement: “World famous [Kew Gardens] is not just a botanical oasis in London but a custodian of the seeds and secrets from the natural world, and an engine of modern science. It’s a very special place to me, and I’m honored that I got to perform exclusive songs from my new album Higher than Heaven, among the giant succulents and lily pads. I can’t wait for you to share this magical experience and watch these exclusive performances,” she wrote.

Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens is the first special in a new series by Amazon, Monumental: An Artists Den Experience, a series of hour-long specials consisting of performances and interviews with artists at unique venues.

For Goulding, a U.N. Environment global ambassador, the interview portion will consist of sitting down with Kew Gardens’ senior science policy advisor, Dr. Carly Cowell to discuss environmental issues. London’s Kew Gardens is “home to the world’s largest Victorian glasshouse, The Temperate House, which houses some of the world’s rarest and most threatened plants,” according to a press release. Additionally, she’ll speak with radio host Roman Kemp about her new album and life as a new mother.

Monumental marks a new, unique, project in Goulding’s impressive pop career. It joins a list of accomplishments including two Grammy Award nominations, a Golden Globe nomination, three No. 1 UK albums, and two BRIT Awards. She also boasts 27 million albums and 216 million singles sold, plus 43 billion streams worldwide.

Ahead of the album’s release, Goulding shared her new single, “Like A Savior,” in February to rave reviews.

Pre-Order Higher Than Heaven.