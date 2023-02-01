Ellie Goulding Shares Brand New Single ‘Like A Saviour’

Ellie Goulding - Photo courtesy of Polydor Records

Ellie Goulding release her new single “Like A Saviour” alongside the video for the track. Ellie’s hotly anticipated fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven is now set for release this March 24.

With a pulsating bassline juxtaposed with the 80s tinged synths, new single “Like A Saviour” sees Ellie once again deliver a high energy pop smash. The accompanying video, directed by Joe Connor with choreography by Daniel Alwell, features Ellie and a cohort of backing dancers stranded in a desert – a landscape they must battle against as the song reaches its epic crescendo finish. You can watch it below.

Ellie Goulding - Like A Saviour (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Ellie took to social media last month to announce “Like A Saviour” but also share the new release date for her forthcoming album Higher Than Heaven which is now set for release this March 24. Ellie explained “We’ve had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course. In the meantime as a thank you for your patience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The forthcoming album has seen Ellie enlist some of pop music’s finest to craft the album with her, Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud), with the finished record seeing Ellie put her own spin on modern pop music. Higher Than Heaven is jam packed with infectious hits that see Ellie’s signature vocals take centre stage whilst the production is pop music at its finest with stomping basslines, soaring synths and euphoric melodies.

Speaking about the new album Ellie explains “There was definitely a darkness about [the past two years] that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently. I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama. So that’s how this album came together. [Higher Than Heaven is] about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”

Next week will see Ellie return to the stage for two intimate shows at London’s iconic KOKO in Camden where she will perform two sold out shows on February 7 and 8 – performing a combination of her previous hits alongside recent singles and some exclusive new music from the forthcoming album.

To date Ellie has celebrated three #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, two GRAMMY Award nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. She has sold over 18 million albums and 140 million singles, amass 23 billion streams worldwide. With over 50 million followers combined on her social platforms, she also earned YouTube’s Diamond Award with 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 5 billion views globally.

Alongside her incredible music career, Ellie is a long-standing activist and philanthropist who uses her platform to engage young people with global issues. In 2017, Goulding was awarded the UN’s New Voices Award, and in recognition of her wider activism became a goodwill ambassador for UN Environment. Earlier this year, Goulding also became a TIME100 Impact Award winner and shortly after, announced her ambassadorship with the WWF.

Pre-order Higher Than Heaven.