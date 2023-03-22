Ellie Goulding Releases Euphoric New Single ‘By The End Of The Night’

Ellie Goulding - Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Ellie Goulding has released her new single “By the End of the Night.” Ellie’s hotly anticipated fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven is due for release this April 7. ‘By the End of the Night’ follows the recent release of trance banger “Miracle” with Calvin Harris – which entered the UK Official Chart at No.3 and has been met with a huge response from fans and critics alike.

Speaking of the track, Ellie says: “I feel like we’ve all been through such a lot over the last few years, we’re still processing everything. I don’t know if it’s just me but I feel like we need music that uplifts us and makes us feel good and that’s exactly how I feel about “By The End Of The Night.” It gives me a sense of euphoric, sensual escape, like being on a dancefloor on another planet…something that was definitely appealing back in the late 80’s… where this track could have easily come from!”

Ellie Goulding - By The End Of The Night (Visualiser)

The forthcoming album has seen Ellie enlist some of pop music’s finest to craft the album with her, Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud), with the finished record seeing Ellie put her own spin on modern pop music. Higher Than Heaven is jam packed with infectious hits that see Ellie’s signature vocals take centre stage whilst the production is pop music at its finest with stomping basslines, soaring synths and euphoric melodies.

Speaking about the new album Ellie explains “There was definitely a darkness about [the past two years] that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently. I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonize over some relationship or some drama. So that’s how this album came together. [Higher Than Heaven is] about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”

Last month saw Ellie return to the stage for two sold out intimate shows at London’s iconic KOKO in Camden where she captivated audiences with a set consisting of her previous hits alongside recent singles and some exclusive new music from the forthcoming album. The Evening Standard heralded the show as “a glorious display” and awarded her five stars.

To date Ellie has celebrated 10 platinum singles, three #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, a Grammy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination. She has sold over 27 million albums and 218 million singles, amass 43 billion streams worldwide. Ellie is also one of the most streamed female artists on Spotify with over 8 billion streams. With over 50 million followers combined on her social platforms, she also earned YouTube’s Diamond Award with 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 6.8 billion views globally.

