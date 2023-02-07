Ellie Goulding, Kygo Confirmed For California’s Palm Tree Music Festival

Ellie Goulding - Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Palm Tree Crew is bringing its tropical-inspired festival series to the sands of Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA to kick off the summer season. The one-day-only Palm Tree Music Festival will be an intimate experience curated by Kygo and his Manager Myles Shear that fuses together an unmatched feeling of summer in paradise with majestic beach vibes and unparalleled performances from global music icons.

On Saturday, May 13, Palm Tree Music Festival Dana Point will blend one-of-a-kind, luxurious experiences with unmatched summer nostalgia to bring fans from around the world together in celebration of a tropical lifestyle and incredible musical talent. The festival will be headlined by Kygo and Ellie Goulding and will feature additional performances by Tove Lo, The Midnight, The Knocks, Two Feet and Forester.

Putting the tropical in “tropical lifestyle”, Dana Point will be the collective’s first festival hosted on the actual beach that will transform this natural space into a vibrant playground that showcases artists, brands and experiences in an unforgettable backdrop. To continue elevating the moment, the festival will also feature an exclusive VIP lounge and the “Palm Tree Beach Club” where guests can take in beachside views from shaded cabanas, hammocks and beyond in some of the festival’s most premium spaces.

“We are thrilled to bring the Palm Tree Music Festival experience beachside at Dana Point,” says Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder Kygo. “The tropical lifestyle isn’t just our brand, it’s a way of life, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally hit the sand with our community to start the summer season with good vibes and great music.”

“Since our inception, the goal of Palm Tree Music Festival has been to create incredible experiences that bring together our close-friends and community through music and a never-ending summer state-of-mind,” says Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder, Myles Shear. “We’re proud to bring this experience to Dana Point in partnership with Live Nation and to share the tropical lifestyle with a new audience.”

Founded in 2016 by Kygo and Shear, Palm Tree Crew first came to life when the pair began gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community. Today, Palm Tree Crew is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all within one unified ecosystem that embodies the care-free vibe of an endless summer.

Official festival merchandise will be available for purchase on-site, as well as limited items from Palm Tree Crew apparel. Ticket prices begin at $169.50 for General Admission. VIP Packages and Table/Bottle Service will be available as well. Presale begins Wednesday, February 8 at 10:00 AM PST and runs until Thursday, February 9 at 10:00 PM PST. General on sale begins Friday, February 10 at 10:00 AM PST at the event’s official website.

